Frank Lampard issues fresh update on Chelsea FC star Kai Havertz

Frank Lampard has once again called on Chelsea FC fans to be patient with Kai Havertz as he continues to adapt to life in the Premier League.

The Germany international signed for the Blues from Bayer Leverkusen in a big-money deal in the summer transfer window as Lampard moved to bolster his attacking options at Stamford Bridge.

Havertz, 21, has been a regular fixture in the Chelsea FC first team this season, but he has struggled to produce consistent performances for the Blues.

The attacker has started 10 of Chelsea FC’s 13 games in the Premier League so far this term, but he has only scored one goal and made one assist in the top flight so far. Havertz has also made two assists in five Champions League appearances so far this season.

Lampard believes that it’s going to take some time for the youngster to fully adapt to life in England and the Premier League, and he has no doubt that he will come good for the Blues.

Speaking at a news conference on Friday before Chelsea FC’s home clash with West Ham United on Monday night, Lampard said: “I do think it [4-3-3] suits him.

“Before his Covid period he was playing very well on the right-side, in the eight position and he can play various positions but consistency is sometimes a good thing and that’s what I want to get for him.

“The reaction around Kai, when you look and you analyse what’s happening here, he had no pre-season, started to really play well and then got Covid and all eyes are on because of the price tag but we need huge perspective here.

“I’ve mentioned some of the great players the Premier League has seen has taken time to succeed in the Premier League. Some of them have been, gone away and come back to the Premier League and become great players.

“I’m not saying it will take a long, long time for Kai, but he does need time to settle in on and off the pitch.

“And that’s what’s happening, I’m very happy with him, I’ve got no problem with him but for Chelsea fans and us, we must give him time.”

After they take on West Ham, Chelsea FC will travel to face Arsenal in their next Premier League game on Boxing Day.

