Paul Merson: What I really think about Kai Havertz at Chelsea FC

Paul Merson has criticised Kai Havertz for his slow start at Chelsea FC, claiming that the German has been performing like Arsenal’s Mesut Ozil.

Havertz has been settling into life at Stamford Bridge since having signed for the Blues from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer transfer window.

The 21-year-old has been a regular fixture in the Chelsea FC team under Frank Lampard this season, but he has so far only managed to score one goal and make one assist in the Premier League.

Havertz drew another blank as he played 71 minutes of Chelsea FC’s 2-1 defeat by Wolves in midweek, and he will be hoping to make more of an impact when the Blues host West Ham United on Monday night.

Former Arsenal star Merson has not been particularly impressed by Havertz’s start to life at Chelsea FC and he has likened his performances to those of Gunners outcast Mesut Ozil.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Merson said: “Kai Havertz looks like Mesut Ozil at the moment. A major talent, but when he loses the ball, he doesn’t try to win it back.

“Ozil used to get major stick because he didn’t always seem interested. But Havertz looks like that sometimes now as well. He looks like he’s out of his depth or doesn’t really want to be here. But you have to remember this is a young player who’s come to a different country.

“I think he’s struggling at the moment and he needs to come off the bench for a few games against tiring teams, get his confidence back.

“He’s had a difficult time here and when he was ill with Covid, Chelsea actually looked better without him. I don’t know why Frank Lampard threw him right back into the team because his confidence looks shot.

“If you spend the amount of money they did on him, you want more than a utility player, so I’m surprised he’s played so many positions.

“For me, he’s a number ten and would work best slipping balls through for Timo Werner, who looks lost on the wing. He will come good in time.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action after Christmas when they take on Arsenal at The Emirates on Boxing Day.

Before that, they will host West Ham as they look to bounce back from successive defeats in the Premier League.

