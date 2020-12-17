‘Not what we want’: N’Golo Kante issues Chelsea FC rallying cry ahead of West Ham test

N’Golo Kante has warned his Chelsea FC team-mates that they have no time to feel sorry for themselves as they prepare for their clash with West Ham United on Monday night.

The Blues suffered a disappointing 2-1 loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers away from home on Tuesday night as they lost back to back games following their defeat by Everton at the weekend.

Chelsea FC had taken the lead through Olivier Giroud’s opener just after half-time, but Daniel Podence equalised for the home side and Pedro Neto fired in a brilliant winner in the 95th minute to seal all three points for Wolves.

The west London side will now be eager to bounce back to winning ways in the Premier League when they host London rivals West Ham in their final game before Christmas on Monday night.

And Kante says that he and his team-mates must rest up and prepare for the visit of the Hammers next week.

Speaking to Chelsea FC’s website after the game, Kante said: “What has happened in these last two games is not what we want.

“We need to get back to winning ways quickly by resting and then being ready for West Ham.”

He continued: “We’re all disappointed, especially to lose two games in a row.

“After the last game at Everton we all wanted to react well and have a good game but the first half was not so good.

“We managed to score the first goal so to finish the game by losing hurts us and it’s a big disappointment.”

Kante, 29, has been a regular fixture in the Chelsea FC team so far this season, making one assist in 13 Premier League games for the west London side.

