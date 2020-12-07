Jurgen Klopp has claimed that Chelsea FC are the favourites to win the Premier League title this season.

The Blues have made a good start to the season and they are amongst the challengers for the top-flight table in what is Frank Lampard’s second campaign in charge.

Chelsea FC made it four wins from their last five in the Premier League on Saturday night when they sealed a 3-1 victory over Leeds United at Stamford Bridge to move to the top of the table.

The west London side spent big in the summer transfer window, with the Blues recruiting the likes of Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Kai Havertz to bolster their attack.

Klopp is aiming to steer his Liverpool FC side to a second successive Premier League title, but the German head coach believes that Chelsea FC have been showing themselves to be the main contenders for the title this term ahead of Tottenham Hotspur.

Speaking in an interview before Liverpool FC’s clash with Wolves on Sunday, Klopp said: “If I watch games then I see that Tottenham are obviously doing pretty well, that Chelsea for me in the moment look like the favourites.

“They have the bigger squad, great players, they’re playing well. Now they are full on and have unbelievable opportunities to change [the team] between the games and from one game to the other. That’s it.

“Pressure is there but it’s about yourself. The pressure is there to win the game and we want to win against Wolves [on Sunday]. We play only Wolves this weekend and nobody else, so all the others can play against each other or not and then they will collect points.

“It’s always like this. It’s much too early to think about who is ahead of who or whatever. It’s just the situation.

“I said it before, this season is not about setting a target and going for it, it’s about getting through it with the best possible football you can play – and that’s what we try to do.

“That differs from weekend to midweek sometimes because of some circumstances, but it’s still the target for us all the time. Be fully focused on the next game, the next opponent, especially not that early about other results.”

Chelsea FC are back in Premier League action next weekend when they take on Everton away from home. Before that, they will host Krasnodar in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

