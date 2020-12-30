Mateo Kovacic is confident that Kai Havertz will be able to fulfil his “huge potential” at Chelsea FC in the coming seasons.

The Germany international has been settling into life at Stamford Bridge after having signed for the west London club from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer transfer window.

Havertz has made something of a quiet start to life with Chelsea FC. The 21-year-old has only managed to score one goal and make one assist in 14 Premier League appearances for Frank Lampard’s men so far this term.

The German attacker came on as a substitute to play the final 18 minutes of Chelsea FC’s 1-1 draw with Aston Villa in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Monday night.

Kovacic says that he has been highly impressed by what he has seen from Havertz in a Chelsea FC shirt this season and he’s expecting much more to come from the German in the coming months.

Speaking in an interview with Chelsea FC’s website, Kovacic said: “I like a lot Kai Havertz.

“He is such a talented player. He is a great signing for Chelsea. He will be a huge player for Chelsea and for world football, I’m sure of that.

“He has huge potential. He is such an elegant player. He just needs to learn to play in the Premier League, that’s all.

“It’s a difficult league with a huge tempo, and he will get used to it. Game by game he is getting better so I have no fear for Kai.”

Havertz will be hoping to feature for Chelsea FC when the Blues return to action with a home clash against Manchester City at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

