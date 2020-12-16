Frank Lampard reacts to Chelsea FC being drawn against Atletico Madrid

Frank Lampard has admitted that Chelsea FC have been handed one of the “toughest” draws after they were pitted against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League last 16.

The Blues booked their place in the Champions League knockout phase in style, with the west London side having topped their group thanks to an unbeaten run in Europe this season.

Chelsea FC will now prepare to take on Atletico Madrid in the last 16 of Europe’s elite club competition after having been pitted against Diego Simeone’s men in the recent draw.

The Blues will travel to take on the La Liga side in the first leg on 23 February, before hosting Atletico at Stamford Bridge in the return leg on 17 March.

Lampard admits that his side will be in for a stern test of their Champions League credentials when they take on Atletico Madrid in the last 16 next year.

Speaking at a news conference on Monday, Lampard replied when asked for his reaction to the draw: “I think most people will say it’s the toughest draw we could’ve had when you go on current form, how they’re doing in La Liga, European experience, quality of the team and players, I think most people would say that.

“On the other hand I think all draws are difficult in the Champions League.

“We have to have belief in ourselves when that game comes round.

“We’re going to have to try to beat these sort of teams if we want to win the Champions League, so it is what it is.

“I’m saying any draw would be tough, I just think if you look they are top of La Liga.

“I watched them knock Liverpool out last year, who are obviously a great team and they have that experience and quality in their squad.

“So I think most people would say they were certainly one of the toughest teams we could’ve got on paper.

“We’ll just have to turn up and do our job and be confident we can beat them.”

Chelsea FC will host West Ham United in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge in their final game before Christmas on Monday 21 December.

