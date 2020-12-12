Frank Lampard rates Chelsea FC’s Premier League title chances ahead of Everton trip

Frank Lampard has appeared to play down the chances of his Chelsea FC team challenging for the Premier League title this season as he prepares his side for their trip to Everton this weekend.

The west London side have been in good form in recent weeks and they currently find themselves in third place in the table heading into this weekend’s round of fixtures.

Chelsea FC have won four of their last five outings in the top flight to leave them just two points off top spot heading into the hectic festive period in the Premier League.

The Blues spent big in the summer transfer window, bringing in the likes of Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz and Thiago Silva to bolster their squad.

With Chelsea FC having been in such good form in recent weeks, there has been talk of the west London side challenging for the title as they bid to lift the trophy for the first time since 2017.

However, Lampard has moved to distance talk of a title challenge as his side prepare for their trip to Goodison Park.

Asked whether Chelsea FC are title challengers this season, Lampard replied: “I don’t know.

“We’re happy with where we are but I know there’s a long way to go. I don’t think it matters too much about the rhetoric right now because the words are not that important at this point.

“For us at Chelsea, it’s about how much we keep working and understand that consistency over a season is what wins titles, not matches up to the middle of December.”

He continued: “It was really hard to have clear expectations because of the variables at the start of the season – the Covid times, pre-season, new signings, some injuries, and I didn’t know how that would pan out.

“The start of the season was slightly false in terms of some of the performances and results, and at the moment we’re getting very good performances and results.

“The reality is we’re probably somewhere in the middle of that. We need to make sure that consistency is something we find going forward.

“I’m not sure where we are compared to expectations but I always want more.”

Chelsea FC will take on Wolves in the top flight on Tuesday night.

