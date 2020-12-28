Frank Lampard has revealed that he intends to start Callum Hudson-Odoi in Chelsea FC’s clash with Aston Villa on Monday night following his impressive display from the bench against Arsenal.

Hudson-Odoi was brought on at half-time by Lampard as he opted to replace Timo Werner following a quiet first half from the German at The Emirates.

Despite Chelsea FC eventually slumping to a 3-1 loss to the Gunners at The Emirates, Hudson-Odoi produced a solid performance as Chelsea FC looked for a way back into the game.

Lampard was delighted by what he saw from the 20-year-old and is now planning to start the attacker when Chelsea FC host Aston Villa in the top flight at Stamford Bridge on Monday night.

Speaking to Chelsea TV after Saturday’s defeat, Lampard said: “Callum did really well.

“And I hope people’s eyes aren’t drawn to Jorgi’s penalty because Jorginho also offered a lot when he came on in terms of driving the game and getting on the ball more.

“Callum was fantastic with his energy. That’s what we absolutely needed.

“That’s why he’ll play in the next game and if Callum plays like that he can be a serious player.

“It’s more clarified in my head [the team selection against Villa], some players will need to come in to add energy, to add mentality.

“N’Golo [Kante] I brought off with a little bit that in mind because of how important he is for us and that stage in the game.

“But I’ll have to see how the next 24 hours go.”

Hudson-Odoi has only started one Premier League game for Chelsea FC so far this season but he has made five appearances from the bench for Lampard’s men.

The attacker has scored three goals and made one assist in all competitions for the Blues, from a total of 13 appearances in all competitions.

