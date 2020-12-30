Frank Lampard was pleased with Callum Hudson-Odoi’s performance for Chelsea FC during the 1-1 draw with Aston Villa on Monday night despite him failing to fire the Blues to victory.

The 20-year-old was handed just his second Premier League start of the season on Monday night at Stamford Bridge as Hudson-Odoi played the full 90 minutes against the Villains.

Olivier Giroud gave the Blues the lead in the first half with his low header, but the west London side were pegged back in the 50th minute when Anwar El Ghazi netted from close range.

Hudson-Odoi looked bright throughout the game and built on his performance after he came off the bench during the 3-1 loss to Arsenal at The Emirates on Boxing Day.

Blues boss Lampard was pleased by what he saw from the youngster on Monday night, and he now wants to see Hudson-Odoi step up his game in front of goal.

Speaking at his post-match news conference on Monday, Lampard said: “I liked Callum’s performance today and I liked is range of passing, which was very evident in the first half.

“A couple of great cross-field balls and some of his movement and touches were great.

“The obvious next part is end product because what we want to see from Callum, and I think he did it against Arsenal when he came on, is to be confident to go one-on-one because he has the ability to do it.

“That, and to get crosses in like he did for Tammy [Abraham], and to get goals and to arrive in the box, because that’s the level of top wingers in the Premier League.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action on Sunday afternoon when they welcome Manchester City to Stamford Bridge.

The Blues are aiming to better their fourth-placed finish in the Premier League from last season in Lampard’s second campaign in charge.

