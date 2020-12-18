‘We know that’: Frank Lampard makes admission about Kai Havertz at Chelsea FC

Frank Lampard has admitted that Kai Havertz still has plenty of room for improvement after his slow start to life at Chelsea FC.

The 21-year-old has been a regular fixture in the Blues team since having signed for the west London club from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer transfer window.

Havertz has started 10 of Chelsea FC’s 13 games in the Premier League this season but he has only managed to score one goal and make one assist in the top flight so far.

The Germany international featured for 71 minutes of Chelsea FC’s 2-1 loss to Wolves in the Premier League on Tuesday night and was unable to prevent the Blues from suffering their second straight defeat.

Lampard has admitted that Havertz still has some room for improvement as the young attacker gets used to life in England and the Premier League.

However, the Blues boss is backing Havertz to turn things around and step his game up at Chelsea FC.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro after Tuesday’s game, Lampard said: “Kai can play better, we know that, and he’ll know that himself tonight.

“He’s going to be a top player for the club, I keep saying the same thing.

“Tonight wasn’t the best for him, neither the best for some others.”

Havertz will be hoping to be involved when Chelsea FC return to Premier League action with a home clash against West Ham United on Monday night.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip