Frank Lampard has lavished praise on N’Golo Kante following his fine performance in Chelsea FC’s 3-1 win over Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday night.

The Blues fell behind early on at Stamford Bridge when Patrick Bamford scored for Leeds, but Olivier Giroud equalised for Lampard’s men before half-time.

Goals from Kurt Zouma and Christian Pulisic in the second half them secured the three points for the west London side and moved Chelsea FC to the top of the Premier League table.

Kante has been a consistent performer in the Chelsea FC team this season, with the midfielder having made one assist in 11 Premier League games for Lampard’s men.

The Chelsea FC boss was delighted by the Frenchman’s performance on Saturday night and said that the midfielder was a key man for the west London side.

Speaking in an interview after the game, Lampard said of Kante: “When you ask him to do anything on the football pitch in the midfield sense, when you tell him there is going to be a test put in front of him, he quietly just goes about it in the most incredible way.

“Leeds’ midfield was so mobile that the test was always going to be there. Our midfield dealt with it brilliantly and N’Golo was a big part of that.”

Kante will be expecting to feature for Chelsea FC when the Blues return to Premier League action next Saturday with a trip to face Everton at Goodison Park.

Before that, the Blues will host Russian side Krasnodar in their final Champions League group game on Tuesday night.

