Frank Lampard refuses to compare his Chelsea FC side to Liverpool FC

Frank Lampard has insisted that his Chelsea FC side cannot replicate the performances of Liverpool FC and Manchester City from recent seasons.

The Blues are looking to build on their fourth-placed finish in the Premier League from last term as they bid to challenge for the title this season.

The west London side have struggled in recent days and have suffered back to back defeats at the hands of Everton and Wolves to leave them nine points behind leaders Liverpool FC.

Chelsea FC will be able to reduce that gap down to six points if they beat West Ham United at Stamford Bridge on Monday night.

The Blues have won six of their 13 games in the Premier League this season and have already lost three times in the top flight this term.

And Lampard has insisted that there is no comparison between his current Chelsea FC side and the title-winning Liverpool FC team from last season, for example.

Speaking at a news conference last week, Lampard said: “The realism is we are not a Liverpool of last year or a Manchester City of the year before where you can just go out and win, win, win, win, win. In periods, you have to be ready for some tough moments.

“Everyone was talking about us going on a great run and we should win the league.

“Part of my reasoning to dampen that was other teams have probably been together longer and built for longer which builds confidence within the group of players that they can deal with things better in games.

“Liverpool in their period now, they looked like an absolute machine last year, but there would have moments that they would have gone through over those four or so years as a club where they would have looked at themselves.”

Chelsea FC will host West Ham United on Monday night before they take on Arsenal away from home on Boxing Day as they look to get their Premier League campaign back on track.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip