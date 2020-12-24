Frank Lampard has admitted that he has been left a little surprised by Thiago Silva’s bright start to life as a Chelsea FC player.

The Blues opted to bring the Brazilian defender to Stamford Bridge on a free transfer in the summer after his contract at Paris Saint-Germain expired.

The Brazilian has shown no signs of struggling to adapt to the rigours of the Premier League, and he has been a solid performer for the Blues whenever called upon this season.

The 36-year-old has scored two goals in 10 Premier League games for Chelsea FC so far this season and he has been a regular starter in Lampard’s team.

Lampard has now admitted that he wasn’t sure that Thiago Silva would be able to adapt to life in the Premier League as quickly as he has.

Asked by Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher if Thiago Silva had performed even better than he had anticipated, Lampard said on Monday Night Football: “I think so.

“I remember playing in the Premier League at 36 and I couldn’t play like he’s playing, week in, week out. I was in and out of the team and I could feel it at that stage of my career.

“So what I’ll say is I probably was a bit tentative. I knew he was a top player, had been a great player for a long time, but the pressures of the Premier League when you’ve never played there, he’d played in France for a long time – no disrespect.

“But yeah he probably has exceeded it slightly and really I shouldn’t have been surprised.

“Working with him now I can see the quality, the preparation, the reading of the game, the desire to win headers and compete with anyone he plays against.

“He’s really studious about the game as well, he’s clearly going to be a manager or whatever he wants to be after the game. He’s been a great addition for us on and off the pitch.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action on Boxing Day when they travel to take on London rivals Arsenal.

The Blues are currently in fifth place in the top-flight table and six points behind leaders Liverpool FC.

