Frank Lampard felt that Timo Werner didn’t give Chelsea FC “enough” with his performance during the 3-1 defeat by Arsenal at The Emirates on Boxing Day.

The west London side headed into the game as the favourites to claim the three points following Arsenal’s poor start to the new season.

However, the Gunners started brightly and found themselves 3-0 up midway through the second half thanks to goals from Alexandre Lacazette, Granit Xhaka and Bukayo Saka.

Werner has started all 15 of Chelsea FC’s games in the Premier League this season but has only managed to net four goals for Lampard’s men.

The 24-year-old started Saturday’s clash at The Emirates but was brought off at half-time by Lampard after a quiet first half from the summer signing.

Lampard has now explained his decision to bring Werner off and replace him with Callum Hudson-Odoi at half-time at The Emirates.

Speaking at his post-match news conference, Lampard said: “The goals not going in is certainly something an attacking player gets judged on and I could have made more subs but I felt I had to make subs in those two areas to inject energy.

“Timo today wasn’t giving us enough with or without the ball and some of it we have to give him time because it is a different league but also we have to get there quickly, so we’ll see about his tiredness.

“I will have a conversation with him but it was a decision I just felt I had to make.

“I had to make changes to try to change the cause of the match.”

Werner will be hoping to be involved when Chelsea FC return to Premier League action with a home clash against Aston Villa on Monday night.

They will then play Manchester City at home on Sunday 3 January in the top flight.

