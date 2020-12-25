Frank Lampard has insisted that he is not concerned about Timo Werner adaptation to the Premier League with Chelsea FC.

The Germany international has been settling into life at Stamford Bridge since having signed for the Blues from RB Leipzig in the summer transfer window.

Werner has been a regular fixture in the Chelsea FC first team this season and he has started all 14 of the Blues’ games in the Premier League this term.

The 24-year-old has scored four goals and made four assists in the Premier League for Lampard’s men this season to help the Blues challenge for the top-flight title.

However, he has not netted in the Premier League since the 4-1 win over Sheffield United back in November.

Lampard, however, has once again insisted that he is not worried about the rate at which Werner is adapting to the rigours of the Premier League.

Speaking at a news conference on Wednesday, Lampard said: “I know he wanted to come here and be a success and I know he understood the rigours of the Premier League. It’s just a fact when you’re here in action there are different challenges.

“I talk to him all the time. I don’t sense his frustration.

“Clearly as a striker you want to be scoring regularly because you get judged and that’s what he’s done in his career, but at the same time every striker has patches where the ball doesn’t drop to you for whatever reason.

“The positive thing is he is getting chances in games, using his attributes to get in the box and get chances, so they will come.”

Werner will be expecting to start for Chelsea FC when the Blues make the trip to face Arsenal in the Premier League on Boxing Day.

The west London side are currently fifth in the table and six points behind leaders Liverpool FC.

