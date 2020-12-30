‘There’s a possibility’: Frank Lampard issues Hakim Ziyech update for Chelsea FC fans

Frank Lampard has revealed that Hakim Ziyech could be ready for a return to the Chelsea FC team when the Blues host Manchester City on Sunday – if the game goes ahead.

The Morocco international has been sidelined since the start of December with a hamstring injury and the Blues have suffered three Premier League defeats in his absence.

Ziyech, 27, has been working on his fitness levels behind closed doors at Chelsea FC’s Cobham training ground in recent days as he bids to make himself available for selection again as soon as possible.

Lampard feels that the Blues have sorely missed the playmaker, who had been in great form before he suffered the injury in the first half of the 3-1 win over Leeds United on 5 December.

The Blues boss is looking forward to having Ziyech back available for selection again – and he has hinted that he may be available when Chelsea FC host Manchester City on Sunday.

However, this weekend’s game may be in doubt after the recent outbreak of coronavirus in the Citizens’ camp forced their clash with Everton on Monday night to be postponed.

Speaking after Chelsea FC’s 1-1 draw with Aston Villa on Monday night, Lampard said: “There is a possibility he could be fit for Manchester City if it goes ahead on Sunday.

“I will know that later in the week, but he is certainly progressing to the point where he is very close to fitness.”

Asked about missing Ziyech, Lampard continued: “I don’t think it’s a coincidence. I can’t rely completely on it. You never know the level of how much you are affected, even if it seems clear on points because that’s not something certain.

“But I think with Hakim the way he was playing, he was being very effective for us in terms of assists, goal creation, chance creation and some goals. And also a real confidence in the way he was playing and we were very fluid at the time.

“He got injured against Leeds when we were in a great run of form, so I think it has been a point. You are going to miss players at that level when they drop out and we want him back.”

