Gary Lineker took to social media to lavish yet more praise on Olivier Giroud after the French striker helped to fire Chelsea FC to a 3-1 victory over Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday night.

Giroud was handed his first Premier League start of the season by Frank Lampard on Saturday after having netted an incredible four-goal haul in the 4-0 victory over Sevilla in the Champions League in midweek.

Patrick Bamford put Leeds United ahead in the fourth minute when he slotted home a finish after rounding Edouard Mendy in the Chelsea FC goal.

However, the Blues were level in the 27th minute, when Giroud continued his fine recent form by equalising for Lampard’s men from close range.

Kurt Zouma then powered home a header from Mason Mount’s cross in the 61st minute to put Chelsea FC in front.

And Christian Pulisic rounded off the win in the 93rd minute when he tapped home Timo Werner’s low cross from inside the box.

The 34-year-old Giroud has been in top form for the Blues whenever he has been called upon this season despite his lack of first-team action.

The Frenchman has now scored seven goals in all competitions for the west London side – and England legend Lineker took to social media to praise Giroud after his equalising goal on Saturday night.

Posting after Chelsea FC’s equaliser in the first half, Lineker tweeted: “I reckon Olivier Giroud may just be the most underrated striker in the game.”

Giroud was replaced by Tammy Abraham in the 79th minute and former Arsenal striker Alan Smith praised the Frenchman for his performance.

“[It was] another enjoyable night [for Giroud], although he’ll look back and think he could’ve had three or four,” Smith said on Sky Sports. “The finish for his goal was superb. Classic Giroud.”

The win leaves Chelsea FC at the top of the Premier League table and a point ahead of second-placed Tottenham, who host Arsenal at their home ground on Sunday.

