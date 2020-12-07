Olivier Giroud has described Leeds United as “one of the best” teams he has faced recently following Chelsea FC’s 3-1 win over the Whites on Saturday.

The visitors took an early lead in the Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge when Patrick Bamford slotted home his finish in west London.

Giroud netted an equaliser for the Blues before half-time, and Chelsea FC then made the three points secure in the second half thanks to goals from Kurt Zouma and Christian Pulisic.

Leeds United produced an impressive performance at Stamford Bridge and enjoyed 54 per cent of the possession, having eight shots with three on target.

Giroud, 34, says he was not surprised by how well Leeds United performed against Frank Lampard’s men as he praised their style of play after the game.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Giroud said: “Honestly, we were not surprised to face this team because we knew their qualities.

“We conceded early and wanted to bounce back straight away. They were one of the best teams I have faced since a few months. Physically they run everywhere. It was so hard.

“It’s a great feeling to win tonight because they drew against Man City and lost just to Liverpool. They really impress me. They are a good team.”

Leeds United will attempt to get back to winning ways in the Premier League on Friday night when they take on West Ham United at Elland Road.

The Whites will then take on Newcastle United and Manchester United in their last two remaining games before Christmas.

