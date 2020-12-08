Mason Mount has heaped praise on the “unbelievable” Olivier Giroud following his superb form for Chelsea FC in recent games.

The French striker has scored five goals in his last two appearances for the west London side against Sevilla and Leeds United to highlight his importance to Frank Lampard’s squad.

Giroud netted four times in the 4-0 Champions League win against Sevilla last week and he followed up that performance by claiming the equaliser in the 3-1 victory over Leeds United on Saturday.

The 34-year-old is staking his claim for a regular starting spot in the Chelsea FC side this season with his superb performances in front of goal for Lampard’s men despite having to compete with summer signing Timo Werner and England striker Tammy Abraham.

Giroud will be hoping to start once again when Chelsea FC host Krasnodar in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

And Chelsea FC midfielder Mount has been hugely impressed by the way Giroud has been performing for the Blues in recent weeks.

Speaking to Chelsea FC’s website, Mount said: “Oli has five goals in two games now so he’s in unbelievable form and that’s what we need from the whole squad.

“Obviously Tammy [Abraham] has been doing brilliantly and then Oli comes in for the Champions League, scores four goals and now he’s scored again.

“That’s what we need because that competition for places keeps everyone at a high level. It’s what the gaffer always goes on about.

“We’re in a good position but we need to keep working hard, keep the standards high and keep winning games.”

Chelsea FC are back in Premier League action at the weekend when they travel to face Everton in the top flight.

The Blues are currently third and two points behind leaders Tottenham Hotspur.

