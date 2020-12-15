Mason Mount issues warning to Chelsea FC ahead of Wolves clash

Mason Mount has warned his Chelsea FC team-mates that they have no time to feel sorry for themselves after their disappointing loss to Everton at the weekend.

The Blues headed into the game knowing that a victory at Goodison Park would move them to the top of the Premier League table, but the west London side were beaten 1-0 by the Toffees on Merseyside.

Gylfi Sigurdsson’s first-half penalty ended up separating the two sides as Frank Lampard’s men crashed to a disappointing defeat which dented their title ambitions.

However, with Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur both drawing on Sunday, the Blues are only three points behind the joint leaders as things stand.

Chelsea FC are now preparing for their Premier League trip to Wolves on Tuesday night as they aim to bounce back from the disappointment of their loss to Everton.

Mount accepts that the Blues were not good enough against Carlo Ancelotti’s men and he has urged his team-mates to focus on bouncing back as soon as possible.

Speaking to Chelsea FC’s website after the game, Mount said: “Everton are a tough team, they make it very hard.

“We know we didn’t start well enough, we didn’t start like we have been playing recently and then we got punished.

“From 1-0 down it is a difficult game, so we have to look at how we started and correct that for the next game.

“These things happen sometimes but we want to be pushing for number one and we can’t start like that. We know that.

“We have to look at where we went wrong and really try to correct it for the next game because the games come thick and fast and it’s another away game [at Wolves] so we need to ready for that.

“We are always going to create but in this game we didn’t put them away but that is sometimes how it goes and we have to look towards the next game.”

Chelsea FC have not won the Premier League title since their triumph under Antonio Conte in 2017.

