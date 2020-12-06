Paul Merson has urged Olivier Giroud to stay at Chelsea FC beyond the January transfer window despite his lack of playing time this season.

The French forward has found his first-team opportunities under Frank Lampard to be few and far between this term, but he has impressed whenever called upon by the Chelsea FC boss.

Giroud underlined his talent with a superb display in which he scored four goals to help Chelsea FC claim a 4-0 victory away to Sevilla in the Champions League last week.

The 34-year-old’s future at Stamford Bridge has been a talking point due to his lack of playing time, and his situation is likely to be a source of speculation heading into the January transfer window.

However, former Arsenal star Merson reckons Giroud should stay and fight for a spot at Stamford Bridge because he is already likely to be included in the France squad for next summer’s European championships.

Writing in his column for the Daily Star, Merson said: “Every team in the Premier League would take Olivier Giroud like a shot.

“But he should stay at Chelsea because even if he’s not playing every week, he will still start for France at the Euros.

“He is a model pro and whenever he comes on, he affects the game. He is always ready. Look what he did against Sevilla when they started with him.

“Four goals, against a decent team. And he was outstanding. Unplayable – which is unusual when you’re not blessed with pace.

“If he had played in that second half against Tottenham, Chelsea might have won because Reece James was putting some great balls into the box.

“Giroud might be considering his future but he’s going to get games for Chelsea this season.

“He’s not in a queue. It’s between him and Tammy Abraham really because Timo Werner is playing wide left most of the time now.

“And France know how important he is. He makes France better. And his goalscoring record for them is phenomenal. He should stay at Stamford Bridge.”

Giroud signed for Chelsea FC from Arsenal in January 2018, when Arsene Wenger deemed the striker to be surplus to requirements at The Emirates.

Chelsea FC will take on Krasnodar in the Champions League at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

