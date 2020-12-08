Michael Owen says that he doesn’t consider Olivier Giroud to be an “elite” player despite his fine form for Chelsea FC in recent days.

The 34-year-old striker netted all four goals as the Blues claimed a 4-0 victory over Sevilla in the Champions League last week, and he followed up that performance by scoring the equaliser for the Blues in their 3-1 win over Leeds United on Saturday.

Giroud is aiming to hold down a more regular starting spot in the Chelsea FC team in the coming weeks and months as he bids to earn a place in the France squad for next summer’s European championships.

The striker has struggled to be a regular starter in the Chelsea FC team since having signed for the Blues from Arsenal in the January transfer window in 2018.

The form of Tammy Abraham and Timo Werner’s summer move to Chelsea FC from RB Leipzig have provided Giroud with increased competition for a starting spot.

Former Manchester United star Owen thinks that Giroud is a “functional” player but he is not sure he is of the “elite” quality needed for Chelsea FC to win the Premier League title this season.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Owen said: “He is an all-round player, isn’t he?

“He doesn’t set your pulse racing because he hasn’t got electric pace, he doesn’t do the exciting things.

“He doesn’t beat five players and smack it in the top corner but he’s a very, very functional player who adds so much to the team.

“He can hold the ball up, you can bounce off him, he scores goals. But hang on a minute, he has been around 10 odd years. Why did Arsenal let him go? Why have Chelsea rarely played him?

“He was close to leaving a season or so ago because there was a World Cup at the end and all these reasons, he had to start playing. A lot of top managers haven’t started him consistently.

“It’s not to say he’s a bad player but we’re talking elite, elite, elite to win the Premier League. You need one of the best few in the world.”

Chelsea FC are in Champions League action on Tuesday night when they host Krasnodar at Stamford Bridge.

