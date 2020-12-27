Mikel Arteta: What I really think of Chelsea FC under Frank Lampard

Mikel Arteta believes that Chelsea FC have one of the strongest squads in the Premier League following their summer spending spree.

The Blues have been in good form this season since having splashed the cash on eight new signings in the summer transfer window.

Frank Lampard strengthened his squad by signing the likes of Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, Ben Chilwell, Edouard Mendy and Thiago Silva ahead of his second season in charge at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea FC have been in solid form this season as they look to improve on their fourth-placed finish in the Premier League from last term.

The west London side have not won the Premier League title since 2017 and Lampard will be aiming for his team to challenge for the top-flight crown in the coming years.

Arsenal boss Arteta has been highly impressed by the impact Lampard has had at Stamford Bridge and he feels that the Blues have one of the top squads in the Premier League after a busy summer window.

Speaking in an interview before Chelsea FC’s trip to Arsenal on Boxing Day, Arteta said: “Obviously Chelsea always have a great squad of great players.

“The team that we faced a few months ago was a top one. In this moment, you’re probably talking about the strongest squad in the Premier League.

“They’re doing a really good job, Frank is doing a really good job.

“He’s got a team full of belief and confidence, and even though they had some defeats, they got back to winning on Monday [against West Ham] and it’s a team that is going to be fighting for the top spot in the league for sure.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action on Monday when they host Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge.

