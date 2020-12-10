Manuel Neuer has described Edouard Mendy as “world class” and admits he has been impressed by the start the goalkeeper has made at Chelsea FC.

The 28-year-old shot-stopper signed for the Blues from French side Rennes in the summer transfer window as Frank Lampard moved to strengthen his options between the posts following Kepa Arrizabalaga’s shaky performances.

Mendy has been a solid performer for the Blues since his move, and he has already notched up seven Premier League appearances for the west London side to help them to climb the table.

The shot-stopper has already proved his worth between the posts for the Blues as Chelsea FC look to try and mount a title challenge this term.

Germany star Neuer has been impressed by the start Mendy has made at Stamford Bridge, and he reckons that the Blues have made a solid signing.

Speaking in an interview with L’Equipe, as quoted by Metro, Neuer said: “There are a lot of world class goalies right now.

“For example, Edouard Mendy, who moved from Rennes to Chelsea.

“He is a player that we only saw in Ligue 1, who joined a big club and who was immediately successful. It’s great to see that.

“Overall, I’m happy to see so many good goalkeepers because we’re a brotherhood.”

Mendy will be expecting to start for Chelsea FC when the Blues return to Premier League action with a trip to Everton on Saturday.

The Blues are currently third in the table and two points behind leaders Tottenham Hotspur.

