Paul Scholes: What I really think about Chelsea FC right now

Paul Scholes does not believe that Chelsea FC are genuine title challengers this season – but he is backing them to be in the hunt next year.

The Blues slumped to a disappointing 2-1 loss to Wolves in the Premier League on Tuesday night as they lost back to back games in the wake of their defeat by Everton at the weekend.

Chelsea FC had been in fine form in the Premier League but they now find themselves slightly off the pace in the race for the title.

Frank Lampard’s side have been in good form this season, with the Blues having booked their spot in the Champions League last 16 without losing a game.

Former Manchester United midfielder Scholes has been impressed by what he has seen from Chelsea FC under Lampard this season, but he feels that the west London side are not quite ready to challenge for the Premier League title.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Daily Mail, Scholes said: “I just think there’s a little bit a lack of creativity on the pitch.

“(N’Golo) Kante does what he does brilliantly well and he’s got two young players next to him in Mason Mount and Kai Havertz, who I think will be sensational players, but that’s why I don’t think they’ll win the league this year.

“It’s a bit early for them. They’ll be up there, close to Manchester City and Liverpool I just don’t think they are that ready.

“But in a year’s time with a bit of experience, knowhow, bit more quality they’ll be up there challenging.”

The former England midfielder continued: “I think Frank’s doing a brilliant job with the team got an identity everyone knows way they play and whats expected of them.

“I think the problem he’s got is creativity looking at the last two games, Everton they hardly created a chance.

“I think they’ve got the players, they’re young players and will take time. Mason Mount could be a Frank Lampard, he’s got the ability to win games for Chelsea. In years to come he will score lots of goals like Frank.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action on Monday night when they host West Ham United at Stamford Bridge in their final top-flight game before Christmas.

