Frank Lampard delivers fresh Christian Pulisic update for Chelsea FC fans

Frank Lampard has revealed that Christian Pulisic has been struggling with a niggling hamstring issue this week as the Chelsea FC playmaker bids to make it back to full fitness.

The American midfielder’s season has been hampered by injury issues and the 22-year-old has only been able to start two games in the Premier League so far this term.

Pulisic played 60 minutes of Chelsea FC’s 3-1 win over Leeds United at Stamford Bridge last weekend and he scored the west London side’s third goal against the Whites.

Lampard has now revealed that Pulisic felt an issue in his hamstring after the win over Leeds but has been training normally with the rest of the Chelsea FC team this week.

Speaking in an interview before Chelsea FC’s trip to Everton on Saturday, Lampard said: “We’re the same as we were in midweek Hakim Ziyech and Callum [Hudson-Odoi] are out for around a couple of weeks.

“Christian Pulisic had a tiny bit of awareness off the back of the Leeds game [last weekend] in one of his hamstrings, but he’s training normally, so we should be as we were.

“With Christian it’s a work in progress, I don’t want to call this an injury that he had in midweek.

“If the game had been a different type of game it might have been a game where I would have used him, we know his abilities, that’s very clear, he showed them when he came on against Leeds last week.

“I just have to find the way to get the best out of him regularly and consistently.”

Pulisic has only started four games in all competitions for the Blues this season, making eight appearances in total.

Chelsea FC are heading to Everton looking to continue their recent good form in the Premier League.

The west London side are currently in third place in the Premier League table as they look to challenge the likes of Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur for the title this term.

