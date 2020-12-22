Harry Redknapp delivers verdict on two summer Chelsea FC signings

Harry Redknapp has admitted that he is yet to see the best from Timo Werner and Kai Havertz since their moves to Chelsea FC.

The two Germany internationals were brought in by Frank Lampard in the summer transfer window as the Chelsea FC boss moved to bolster his squad at Stamford Bridge ahead of his second season in charge.

Both have been regular fixtures in the Chelsea FC team this season but Redknapp feels that they are yet to live up to their potential since their arrivals in west London.

Speaking in an interview before Chelsea FC’s home clash against West Ham United on Monday night, Redknapp said: “For Frank Lampard at Chelsea, it is almost as if he has too many pieces in his puzzle at the moment.

“You wonder if he yet knows his best team. If anyone does. Where do they all fit in? ‘I say this with regard to his two Germans in particular. I’m still waiting to see the best of Timo Werner and Kai Havertz.

“They cost a lot and even though they’re only young lads, they came here in the summer with big reputations. Yet to be fulfilled, if you ask me.

“Frank at Chelsea has a puzzle to solve with his squad. He needs to work out where is the best position for Werner and how to get Havertz firing.

“Should Werner come in from the wing and play through the middle with Mason Mount putting little balls through for him? It’s an option.”

Werner and Havertz will both be hoping to feature for Chelsea FC when they take on Arsenal at The Emirates on Boxing Day in the Premier League.

The west London side are aiming to challenge for the Premier League title this term after they ended up fourth in the table last season.

Chelsea FC will then host Aston Villa in their next Premier League game at Stamford Bridge on Monday 28 December.

