Reece James rates Chelsea FC’s Premier League title chances

Reece James believes that Chelsea FC have what it takes to challenge for the Premier League title this season.

The west London side have made a decent start to the new campaign and they currently find themselves in third place in the Premier League table after 10 games.

Chelsea FC played out a goalless draw with London rivals Tottenham at Stamford Bridge on Sunday to leave them just two points behind Jose Mourinho’s Premier League leaders in the table.

Frank Lampard has been tasked with helping to steer Chelsea FC to an improved finish in the Premier League this season after they came in fourth place last term.

Chelsea FC star James, 20, feels that the Blues have what it takes to challenge for the title, but warned that there is plenty of hard work looming in the months ahead for him and his team-mates.

Speaking to Chelsea FC’s website, James said: “At the end of the day the aim of the team is to win the league and I think we’ve got every chance.

“That’s the goal but we have to keep working and keep pushing and getting better as a team.”

James went on to reflect on Chelsea FC’s draw with Spurs in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge at the weekend.

He continued: “We created a few chances and it’s obviously disappointing to come away with a draw but they’re a very good side and now we move on to the next game.

“We had a clean sheet so it’s still all around a positive performance for the team.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action on Saturday when they host Leeds United at Stamford Bridge.

Before that, Chelsea FC will take on Sevilla away from home in the Champions League.

