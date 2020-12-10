Rio Ferdinand rates Chelsea FC’s Premier League title chances

Rio Ferdinand is convinced that Chelsea FC will be one of the main contenders for the Premier League title this season.

The Blues have been in good form this term and the west London side have won four of their last five games to leave them in third place in the Premier League table and two points off top spot.

Chelsea FC spent big in the summer transfer window as they recruited the likes of Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz, Thiago Silva and Edouard Mendy.

Frank Lampard has been tasked with steering Chelsea FC to an improved finish in the Premier League this season after they came in fourth place last term under the former England midfielder.

Former Manchester United defender Ferdinand has been highly impressed by what he has seen from the Blues this season, especially Thiago Silva at the back for the west London side.

And Ferdinand is convinced that the Blues will end up being one of the main contenders for the Premier League title this term.

Speaking on his FIVE YouTube channel, Ferdinand said: “What can I say… Chelsea are on absolute fire, they are flying. Frank Lampard has got his team confident, they go a down goal, it’s no problem, they are confident.

“And who is at the base of that? The foundation of that, for me, would have to be the man Thiago Silva.

“He’s come in, the experience [he’s got], played in big games all around the world.

“I think they go a goal down or things ain’t ticking for them but he sits there at the back, everyone looks to him for inspiration.

“And we haven’t even seen the best of Werner, we haven’t even seen the best of Havertz yet [or] Ziyech. [Christian] Pulisic has just come back, he looked amazing when he came on.

“Listen, Chelsea I think are in it for the long run, they’re going to be there at the end.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action on Saturday when they travel to take on Everton in the top flight.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip