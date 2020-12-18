Rob Green has warned Chelsea FC that they will find Olivier Giroud “very hard to replace” if they let the striker leave the club next year.

The French forward has been earning lots of praise for his recent performances for the west London side after having broken back into the first team in recent weeks.

Giroud staked a major claim for a regular starting spot in Frank Lampard’s side when he scored four goals in Chelsea FC’s 4-0 victory over Sevilla in the Champions League.

Since then, the forward has been a regular starter in the Chelsea FC team, with Giroud, 34, having featured from kick-off against Leeds, Everton and Wolves.

Giroud scored Chelsea FC’s goal in their 2-1 loss to Wolves in the Premier League on Tuesday night and will be hoping to start when the Blues take on West Ham on Monday night.

The former Arsenal forward will be keen to hold down a regular spot in the first team in the coming months as he bids to win a place in the France squad for the European championships next summer.

Former England goalkeeper Green thinks that the west London club should move to keep Giroud at the club beyond the January transfer window.

Speaking in an interview with Stadium Astro, as quoted by Metro, Green said: “As long as he wants to be there, he should be there I think.

“They’re finding him very hard to replace, I think Tammy [Abraham] is still a work in progress.

“He’s still scoring goals and he’s still motivated massively. I was with him last season and speaking to him then and he was talking about playing in the Euros playing for France, getting that trophy he hasn’t got so far, the trophy of the European Championships and getting into the top ranking of the goalscoring for France as well.

“So the hunger and the drive is still there. He wants to do it and I can’t see Chelsea going out there and finding a replacement either that if Tammy is playing is willing and able to support but when he’s stepping up is providing such a big role.

“So I think it’s a massive transfer window in January. I think there will be suitors, people will come in for him and I think it’s in Chelsea’s interests just to keep him there.

“That might include giving him a new contract.”

