Paul Scholes has claimed that Christian Pulisic reminds him of Chelsea FC legend Eden Hazard.

Pulisic has been settling into life at Stamford Bridge since having signed for the Blues from Borussia Dortmund last year.

The USA international helped Chelsea FC to finish in fourth place in the Premier League table in Frank Lampard’s first season in charge last term.

His opportunities this season have been somewhat limited due to a string of injury problems that have kept him on the sidelines for short periods.

However, the 22-year-old is now back fit and he played the full 90 minutes of Chelsea FC’s defeat by Wolves in the Premier League in midweek.

Former Manchester United midfielder Scholes is a keen admirer of Pulisic and he says that the American playmaker reminds him of Hazard, who left Chelsea FC to sign for Real Madrid in the summer of 2019.

Speaking on Amazon Prime Video in midweek, Scholes said of Pulisic: “He’s a good player, ain’t he?

“I think Wolves are allowing Chelsea probably a little bit too much possession. The amount of times they got the ball into him. I think [Ben] Chilwell as well has been a threat, they’ve got a link down that side with even Mason Mount as well has been good.

“But this lad, Pulisic, he looks the closest thing I’ve seen to Eden Hazard.

“He’s got a little turn of pace, his centre of gravity is low, he can weave past people and he’s creative. And that left-hand side has really been a problem for Wolves.”

Pulisic will be hoping to be involved when Chelsea FC take on West Ham United in the Premier League on Monday night in their final game before Christmas.

