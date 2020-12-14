Alan Shearer offers advice to Chelsea FC after Everton defeat

Alan Shearer has urged Chelsea FC to “move on” and “forget” their 1-0 defeat by Everton in the Premier League on Saturday night.

The west London side slumped to a disappointing loss to the Toffees at Goodison Park as Gylfi Sigurdsson’s penalty in the 22nd minute ended up being the winner for the home side.

The defeat was Chelsea FC’s fourth in the Premier League this season and left them with 22 points from their opening 12 games in the top flight.

Chelsea FC failed to really click into gear against the Toffees as they slumped to a disappointing defeat on Merseyside.

However, former England star Shearer believes that the Blues should not read too much into the loss and urged Frank Lampard’s men so simply focus on getting back to winning ways when they take on Wolves away from home on Tuesday night.

Speaking on Match of the Day, Shearer said: “Their [Everton’s] closing down was really impressive.

“Whenever anyone was on the ball for Chelsea, they were closed down straight away and didn’t have any space. I thought Everton were brilliant.

“It was just one of those days. They could have been there, I thought, for another two or three hours and they wouldn’t have scored.

“You’ve just got to forget that and move on to the next game.”

Chelsea FC will take on West Ham United at Stamford Bridge on Monday 21 December in their final game before Christmas.

Lampard is aiming to steer Chelsea FC to an improved finish in the Premier League this season after they ended up fourth in the table last term.

