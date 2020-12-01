Alan Shearer offers advice to Chelsea FC star Tammy Abraham

Alan Shearer believes that Tammy Abraham needs to improve his ability in the air in the box for Chelsea FC to develop into a top striker.

The England international has been a regular fixture in the Chelsea FC team this season and he has been earning lots of praise for his impressive performances under Frank Lampard.

Abraham has scored seven goals and made two assists in all competitions for the Blues this season and he drew a blank during Chelsea FC’s goalless draw with Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

The 23-year-old forward has scored three goals in nine Premier League games so far this season and he will be hoping to improve upon that tally in the coming weeks and months.

Former England star Shearer would like to see the Chelsea FC striker work on his movement and heading ability in the box as Abraham looks to step his game up at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking on BBC Sport’s Match of the Day, Shearer said: “I like him but I also think he has to go to the next level and to do that, that stat (only scoring four goals from crosses) has to improve.

“He is very good at finishing balls that come from midfield and in behind the defence.

“Where he can improve is when balls come into the box, he needs to have that intelligent movement where number nines score on a regular basis.

“These balls into the box from Reece James are dreamland. His body position is alright. We spoke about [Edinson] Cavani’s movement and how he is in control of the situation. He shouldn’t be flicking it, it should be a bullet header.

“I like him, he has great potential but where he has to go to the next level, the one thing he can improve on is that movement in the box and he can improve that. He just needs to work on it and improve.”

Abraham will be hoping to feature for Chelsea FC when the Blues return to Champions League action on Wednesday night with a trip to Sevilla.

The Blues will then switch their focus back towards Premier League affairs and their home clash against Leeds United on Saturday afternoon.

