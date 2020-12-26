Tim Sherwood picks out Chelsea FC’s ‘best signing’

Tim Sherwood believes that Thiago Silva has already established himself as Chelsea FC’s “best signing” this season.

The central defender has been settling into life at Stamford Bridge after having signed for the Blues on a free transfer in the summer window.

Thiago Silva joined the west London side after his contract expired at Paris Saint-Germain at the end of last season, and he has been a regular fixture in the Chelsea FC team since then.

The 36-year-old has shown no signs of struggling to adapt to the rigours of the Premier League, and he has scored two goals in 10 top-flight appearances so far this season.

The defender will be expecting to feature when Chelsea FC make the short trip across London to take on Arsenal on Boxing Day.

Former Spurs manager Sherwood has been very impressed by what he has seen from Thiago Silva in a Chelsea FC shirt so far this season.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Sherwood said: “One thing’s for sure, they’ve signed someone in Thiago Silva who is his best signing, without doubt.

“Not only is he a great player with experience and strolls through games he also makes Kurt Zouma next to him better.

“I think [Ben] Chilwell and [Reece] James in the full-back areas are fantastic, [N’Golo] Kante’s playing in his correct position now.”

Chelsea FC head into their clash with Arsenal in fifth place in the Premier League table as they look to keep their title challenge on track.

