Timo Werner makes honest admission to Chelsea FC fans

Timo Werner has admitted that the Premier League has been tougher than he had expected following his transfer to Chelsea FC in the summer.

The Germany international has been settling into life at Stamford Bridge after having signed for the Blues from RB Leipzig in the summer transfer window.

Werner has been a regular fixture in the Chelsea FC team this season, with the attacker having scored four goals and made three assists in the Premier League so far this term.

Frank Lampard has heavily relied upon the 24-year-old this term, with Werner having started all of Chelsea FC’s 13 games in the Premier League this season.

Werner will be expecting to feature for the Blues when they host London rivals West Ham United at Stamford Bridge on Monday night.

And the German attacker has now lifted the lid on how he feels he has been adapting to life in the Premier League with the west London side.

Speaking in an interview with Chelsea FC’s website, Werner said: “The Premier League is a little bit different to my old league that I used to play in.

“I have to say it’s tougher than I thought. The contact here is harder than in Germany, it’s what I expected but not like this.

“I think it’s also hard when you play every three days and the Champions League and internationals and you have to play on Saturday against teams that can rest the whole week and think only about the game against you. It makes it not easy to be the best in every game but the Premier League is very fun to play in.

“The beginning was very good, now a little bit after a lot of games I don’t know if its normal but I’m struggling a little bit.

“There are lot of games at the moment and I think there’s some chances that I’ve missed two or three weeks ago that were not the best thing, but I think when you are new to a country and league it’s always a little bit hard to adapt and it should be no excuse.

“I should try to do my best to be the best footballer that I can be in this league and I think I’ll adapt well.”

Chelsea FC will travel to Arsenal in their first Premier League game over Christmas on Boxing Day.

