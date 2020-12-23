‘I’m not worried’: Frank Lampard sends message to Chelsea FC fans about Timo Werner

Frank Lampard has insisted that he is not concerned about Timo Werner’s form in front of goal for Chelsea FC.

The Germany international drew another blank as he failed to get on the scoresheet during Chelsea FC’s 3-0 victory over West Ham United in the Premier League on Monday night.

Werner did notch up an assist, however, as Lampard’s men returned to winning ways with a comfortable victory over the Hammers in west London.

The German forward has scored four goals and made four assists in 14 Premier League games for Chelsea FC this season since having signed for the Blues from RB Leipzig in the summer transfer window.

He has also netted four times in the cup competitions for Lampard’s men so far this term.

However, Werner has not found the net for Chelsea FC since he scored in the 4-1 victory over Sheffield United in the Premier League on 7 November.

Lampard was quizzed about Werner’s form after Chelsea FC’s win over West Ham, and the Blues boss insisted that he was not concerned by the forward’s goal drought.

“I’m not worried,” said Lampard.

“Every striker will want to be scoring goals, it’s what they ultimately get judged on and that’s why Timo was a great acquisition for us because of the level of goals he’s scored in the last few years.

“He’s a player in a new league and we have to give him time to settle but he’s getting into positions regularly, he’s scaring teams and giving them a problem.

“It’s not quite going in for him at the moment but as soon as that changes then we’ll see goals from Timo Werner for sure.”

Werner will be hoping to feature when Chelsea FC travel to face Arsenal in the Premier League on Boxing Day.

