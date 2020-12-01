Ben Chilwell points out positives of Chelsea FC’s draw with Tottenham

Ben Chilwell pointed to the positives after Chelsea FC were held to a goalless draw by Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

The two London sides headed into the game looking to claim a win to lay down a marker for the Premier League title race, but neither team was able to make the breakthrough at Stamford Bridge.

The result left Tottenham at the top of the Premier League table, with Chelsea FC two points behind Jose Mourinho’s men with 10 games played in the top flight this season.

Chelsea FC and Spurs both look as though they will be among the main contenders for the Premier League title this season.

And Blues defender Chilwell admits that Sunday’s game was always going to be a cagey affair, given the two sides’ positions in the Premier League table.

Speaking to Chelsea FC’s website after the game, Chilwell said: “When you’re battling up the top, you don’t want to give them points and they don’t want to give you points.

“We wanted to win but we’ll take the draw – we’ve got to be happy with that.

“I don’t know if it was entertaining to watch but I found it pretty entertaining on the pitch because it was two good teams who were tactically very good on the day.

“I’d have loved for us to win the game at Stamford Bridge against our rivals but for myself and the rest of the defence, the clean sheet is really important for us moving forward.”

Chelsea FC will return to Champions League action on Wednesday night when they travel to face Sevilla in Europe’s elite club competition.

After that, the Blues will prepare for their home Premier League clash against Leeds United at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

