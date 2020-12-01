Jose Mourinho rates Chelsea FC’s Premier League title chances

Jose Mourinho has claimed that Chelsea FC are one of the “biggest” contenders in the Premier League title race this season.

Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur side played out a goalless draw with the Blues at Stamford Bridge on Sunday evening as Chelsea FC missed the chance to move to the top of the Premier League table.

Spurs are currently top of the table after a good run of form, with Chelsea FC just two points behind them in the top-flight table as things stand.

Frank Lampard is aiming to try and help Chelsea FC improve on their fourth-placed finish in the Premier League from last season.

The Blues spent big in the summer transfer window, bringing in the likes of Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, Thiago Silva and Edouard Mendy ahead of Lampard’s second campaign in charge.

Their recent good form has prompted talk of a potential title challenge from Chelsea FC this season, and former Blues boss Mourinho believes that the west London side are amongst the contenders for the title – more so than his Spurs side.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro after Sunday’s draw at Stamford Bridge, Mourinho said: “They [Chelsea FC] are one of the biggest contenders, there is no doubt about that.

“I believe that for them it is not a problem at all to be two points behind us and Liverpool – and if Leicester win, I believe they are also with the same points as us.

“I don’t think it’s a problem for Chelsea. They know how powerful they are, they know the squad they have, and they know that this is a long, long run. And they also know that Tottenham is not a candidate.

“We are not even in the race. We are not a horse. I don’t know the word in English, but the small, young horses. A pony. We are just a pony.

“And you see the difference. Joe Rodon was playing for Swansea, Thiago Silva was for many, many years – and he still is – one of the best centre-backs in the world. And maybe one month of Thiago’s salary pays one year of Joe’s salary. So, calm.”

Chelsea FC are in Champions League action on Wednesday night when they travel to face Sevilla.

