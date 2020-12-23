Timo Werner has lavished praise on N’Golo Kante following the midfielder’s strong performances for Chelsea FC this season.

Kante is widely considered to be one of the top holding midfielders in world football and he has been earning lots of praise for his performances this season.

The France international, 29, has started all 14 of Chelsea FC’s Premier League games this season and he has notched up one assist for his team-mates so far.

Kante played the full 90 minutes as Chelsea FC earned a 3-0 victory over West Ham United in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Monday night in their final game before Christmas.

Werner has been settling in well to life at the west London club since having signed for the Blues from RB Leipzig in the summer transfer window.

And the Germany international has admitted that he has been left highly impressed by how Kante has been performing in a Chelsea FC shirt in recent weeks.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sport Germany, as quoted by Metro, Werner said: “We have so many good players! But one is special, even if many know how good he is: N’Golo Kante stands out in real life.

“What he runs away from the ball and what kind of competitor he is in training – unbelievable.

“If you think he can’t get the ball, then he’ll steal it from behind you. This is impressive.

“Although I knew beforehand that N’Golo was probably the best six in the world, he always surprised me positively in training. Having him on your own team is a blessing.

“Even offensively, he just marches so much. And what’s more, he’s just the dearest person on earth. As an example: he is knocked down from behind and laughs at himself first.

“It’s really impressive how someone can have such peace of mind as N’Golo. It is something special to be able to play with him.”

Both Kante and Werner will be hoping to feature when Chelsea FC return to Premier League action after Christmas with a trip to face Arsenal on Boxing Day.

