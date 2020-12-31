Alan Shearer offers advice to Chelsea FC star Timo Werner

Alan Shearer believes that Timo Werner should start trying to take penalties for Chelsea FC to reignite his form for the Blues.

The Germany international has been settling in well to life at Stamford Bridge since having signed for the Blues from RB Leipzig in the summer transfer window.

However, after a bright start, Werner has struggled to produce productive performances for Chelsea FC in recent games, despite having been a regular in the first team.

Werner has scored a total of four goals and made four assists in the Premier League for Chelsea FC so far this season and he will be hoping to build on that total in the coming weeks and months.

The 24-year-old came off the bench in Chelsea FC’s 1-1 draw with Aston Villa on Monday night but he was unable to help the Blues to find a winner.

Now, England legend Shearer has offered his take on Werner’s recent form by suggesting that the German should think about stepping up for penalty duty for Chelsea FC.

Speaking to The Athletic, Shearer said: “He can’t knock on the manager’s door and say he should be starting matches, because when you look at the chances he’s missing, he doesn’t deserve to.

“History suggests it’s not going to last and it can’t do, both for his sake and Frank Lampard’s sake. It has to change.

“If I was Werner, I would be straining for the ball every time Chelsea are awarded a penalty.

“It’s such a great opportunity to get up and running again. You’d be amazed what it does to you, that feeling of seeing the ball hit the net. You grow two feet taller instantly.

“On the training pitch, I’d be doubling down on work. I would get someone to knock balls into me from little angles, just behind the goal.

“I’d stand five or six yards out and just roll shots into an empty net. Maybe that sounds simplistic, but I’d do it time and time again, just to build my confidence up. Then I’d bring in a keeper — a first-teamer wouldn’t do it, so I’d rope in someone from the youth team — and do the same thing.

“It’s about repetition, repetition, repetition. ‘Practice makes permanent,’ as Sir Bobby Robson, my old manager at Newcastle United, used to say. The next time the ball comes to you in a match, that repetition kicks in.”

Chelsea FC will take on Manchester City at home on Sunday.

