Frank Lampard issues update on Hakim Ziyech ahead of Arsenal v Chelsea FC

Frank Lampard has confirmed that Hakim Ziyech will miss Chelsea FC’s trip to Arsenal on Boxing Day due to injury.

The Morocco international has endured something of a frustrating start to life at Stamford Bridge since making his move from Ajax in the summer transfer window.

Ziyech has struggled with a number of injury problems and he was forced off with a thigh issue during the 3-1 victory over Leeds United earlier in the month.

Lampard has now confirmed that Ziyech will not be available when Chelsea FC make the short trip across London to take on Arsenal at The Emirates.

The Chelsea FC boss also revealed that the Blues are hoping to have Ziyech back available for selection shortly.

Asked whether Ziyech would be available, Lampard replied: “No. He won’t be fit for Arsenal, no.”

Lampard continued: “He had an injury with his knee at the start of the season and he’s just got another muscle injury so you have to wait for it to recover.

“We hope to have him back within the next week or so and hopefully offer what he was offering before because he was offering great things and you miss that when it’s taken away.

“But that’s football, that’s what happens when players are playing at a really high level every two or three days.”

Lampard also confirmed that both Reece James and Ben Chilwell are injury doubts for the trip to The Emirates.

He continued: “They’re both doubtful so I can’t give you an answer at the moment.

“We’re not sure whether they will be fit for either game. Yeah, that’s the answer.”

Chelsea FC head into the game looking to make it back to back wins in the Premier League after they beat West Ham United 3-0 on Monday night.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are aiming to win just their fifth Premier League game all season.

