Hakim Ziyech is drawing inspiration from Eden Hazard at Chelsea FC

Hakim Ziyech has revealed that he has been drawing inspiration from the “world-class” Eden Hazard since his move to Chelsea FC in the summer.

Ziyech has been settling well into life at Stamford Bridge since having signed for the Blues from Ajax at the start of the year.

The Morocco international officially linked up with his new team-mates in the summer and he has produced some eye-catching displays for Frank Lampard’s men already this season.

Ziyech has scored two goals and made three assists in all competitions for the west London side so far this season, and he has started four of Chelsea FC’s 10 games in the top flight this term.

The playmaker officially moved to Chelsea FC a year after the Blues agreed to let Hazard move to Real Madrid in a deal that was worth at least £89m.

Ziyech has now revealed that he is a keen admirer of Belgian playmaker Hazard and he has been keeping a close eye on his playing style in recent years.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Daily Mirror, Ziyech said: “Eden is a world-class player.

“You always take inspiration from that, how he plays the game and you always look at the small things, how he does stuff and I can learn a lot from him.

“I’m happy, I feel good. I feel at home and those things are the most important when you perform on the pitch.

“I always know what I’m capable of doing. I always trust in myself, I’m calm in my head. Peaceful. And all the other things will come by themselves.”

Chelsea FC are in Champions League action on Wednesday night when they take on Sevilla away from home.

The Blues will then switch their attentions towards their Premier League clash with Leeds United at home on Saturday.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip