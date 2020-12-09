Frank Lampard has insisted that he is not too concerned by the injury sustained by Hakim Ziyech in action for Chelsea FC at the weekend.

The former Ajax star had to be substituted in the first half of the 3-1 victory over Leeds United at Stamford Bridge at the weekend due to a hamstring problem.

Ziyech will now undergo assessment by the Chelsea FC medical staff, and he sat out the Champions League clash against Krasnodar in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

The Morocco international has struggled with a number of different injury issues since having joined the west London club from Ajax in the summer transfer window.

However, Lampard has insisted that he is not too worried by the latest injury setback, and he is backing Ziyech to be fit and ready to feature again soon.

Speaking at a news conference before Chelsea FC’s Champions League clash against Krasnodar, Lampard said of Ziyech: “I actually wasn’t concerned because I thought he was looking great.

“He came to us quite a while ago now, in restart, and trained a lot.

“The injury was obviously disappointing and he missed some weeks but straightaway he showed his intensity to work in the gym and the training pitch as soon as he was back and when he came in, he hit the ground running.

“I hope this is a minor injury and we’ll find out with the scan today [Monday].

“The feeling he had since the game is that it doesn’t feel too bad which I’m hoping means we’re talking a couple of weeks but we’ll have to wait for the scan on that one.

“But I’m not worried too much because I think he’s a fit lad. I can manage around that, we can work him in training but he’s already shown he’s going to be an important player for us.

“Part of my job and sport science and medical is to find a balance for him with him missing a bit of pre-season but I’m not completely worried.”

Ziyech, 27, has scored one goal and made three assists in seven Premier League games so far this season for the west London side.

Chelsea FC are back in Premier League action on Saturday evening when they travel to take on Everton at Goodison Park.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip