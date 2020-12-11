Chelsea FC are one of four clubs interested in signing Bayern Munich defender David Alaba in the summer, according to a report in Germany.

German media outlet Bild, as quoted by The Sun, is reporting that Chelsea FC are in the hunt to sign the Austria international on a free transfer at the end of the 2020-21 season.

The same article states that Bayern Munich have opted to withdraw their contract offer to edge Alaba, 28, closer towards a departure from the Bundesliga champions in the summer.

According to the same story, Alaba will start negotiations with clubs on 1 January ahead of the expiration of his current deal in June.

The report goes on to add that Alaba’s agent Pini Zahavi has drawn up a four-team list of potential destinations for the versatile defender.

Bild claim that Chelsea FC manager Frank Lampard would be interested in signing Alaba on a free transfer to bolster his defensive options.

The report reveals Zahavi’s only concern about the west London side is whether they can match Alaba’s £350,000-a-week contract demands.

The German media outlet claim that FC Barcelona, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are the other three potential destinations for Alaba.

The Austria international has scored 32 times in 401 games in all competitions after 11 seasons at the Allianz Arena.

Alaba has won nine Bundesliga titles, six German Cup, two German Super Cups and the Champions League twice.

Chelsea FC will take on Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday night before Lampard’s side travel to Wolves on Tuesday night.

