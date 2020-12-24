Chelsea FC are ready to start talks with Bayern Munich defender David Alaba about a free transfer to Stamford Bridge in the 2021 summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Sun is reporting that the Blues are ready to start pre-contract negotiations after Bayern Munich admitted that Alaba is set to leave the Bundesliga champions at the end of the current campaign.

The same article states that Alaba is unlikely to sign a new deal Bayern given that the Austrian defender wants a wage in the region of £300,000 a week but the German side are only prepared to give the full-back £200,000 a week.

According to the same story, Chelsea FC are leading the race to sign Alaba despite interest from defending Premier League champions Liverpool FC as the Reds look to ease their defensive crisis.

The Sun go on to add that Spanish giants FC Barcelona and Real Madrid are also keeping tabs on Alaba’s situation at Bayern.

The report says that Frank Lampard would like to add Alaba to the Chelsea FC team given the Austria international’s ability to play at left-back or centre-half.

And the media outlet claim that the Blues manager sees Alaba as a long-term replacement for Thiago Silva.

Chelsea FC were 3-0 winners against West Ham at Stamford Bridge on Monday night after goals from Thiago and Tammy Abraham.

The Blues will make the trip to Arsenal on Boxing Day.

