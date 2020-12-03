Chelsea FC are in pole position to sign Bayern Munich defender David Alaba at the end of the season on a free transfer, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet AS, as quoted by The Sun, is reporting that Chelsea FC are set to follow through with plans to sign the Austria international on a free transfer.

The same article states that the Blues are leading the race to reach a pre-contract agreement with Alaba in January when the 28-year-old will be able to talk to other clubs.

According to the same story, Chelsea FC are facing a lot of competition for Alaba’s signature given that Premier League rivals Liverpool FC and Manchester City are interested in the versatile defender.

The report goes on to add that Spanish giants Real Madrid, Serie A side Juventus and Ligue 1 outfit Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in Alaba as a potential free signing.

AS write that Lampard wants Alaba to add experience to his defence but the Blues manager is planning to use the Austrian defender as a centre-half rather than a left-back.

Alaba has scored 32 times in 399 games in all competitions during his Bayern career so far.

The Austrian defender has won nine Bundesliga titles, six German Cups and two Champions League titles with the Bundesliga club.

Chelsea FC played out a goalless draw with Tottenham in their last Premier League game.

The west London side will take on Leeds United at Stamford Bridge on Saturday night.

