Chelsea FC are hoping to raise the funds to sign Declan Rice by selling Kepa Arrizabalaga and Antonio Rudiger, according to a report in England.

The Daily Express is reporting that Chelsea FC director of football Marina Granovskaia is hoping to keep Blues manager Frank Lampard happy by signing Rice from West Ham United.

The same article states that the Chelsea FC manager is eager to add the West Ham United midfielder to his ranks after the west London side released Rice at the age of 15.

According to the same story, Granovskaia has put Kepa and Rudiger up for sale in order to raise the funds necessary to launch a substantial bid to sign the England international.

The report goes on to add that Chelsea FC need to sell before they can bring in any more new faces after Lampard signed seven new players in the summer, including Kai Havertz, Timo Werner and Ben Chilwell.

The Daily Express go on to add that West Ham are reluctant to sell Rice and the English midfielder has established himself as a key player for David Moyes.

Rice has played every minute of West Ham’s Premier League campaign so far this season, although the midfielder has failed to score or make an assist in his 12 top-flight appearances.

Chelsea FC will make the trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Tuesday night.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip