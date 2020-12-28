Chelsea FC have made signing Borussia Dortmund striker Erling a priority, according to a report in Italy.

Sky Sport Italia, as quoted by The Daily Mail, is reporting that the Blues have identified the Norway international as a “top target” following his prolific performances in the Bundesliga over the past 12 months.

The same article states that Haaland is set to be at the centre of a bidding war amongst some of Europe’s biggest clubs following his incredible goal haul at Dortmund.

According to the same story, Chelsea FC have looked to steal a march on their rivals for Haaland’s signature by making their interest in the Norwegian striker known.

The report goes on to add that Chelsea FC manager Frank Lampard has already asked the west London side hierarchy to work on a deal to sign the 20-year-old.

Sky Sport Italia claim that Lampard has identified Haaland as his number one target as the Chelsea FC boss looks to rebuild the west London side into title winners.

The Italian media outlet anticipate that the Blues would face competition from La Liga side Real Madrid and Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

Manchester United and Manchester City are also monitoring Haaland’s progress at Borussia Dortmund, according to the report.

Chelsea FC signed Germany international Timo Werner in a £53m deal from RB Leipzig in the 2020 summer transfer window.

However, Werner has only scored four times in 15 games in the Premier League this term. Haaland, on the other hand, has already netted 17 goals in the current campaign.

