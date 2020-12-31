Atletico Madrid want Chelsea FC striker to replace Diego Costa – report

Atletico Madrid want Chelsea FC striker Olivier Giroud to replace Diego Costa at the Spanish club, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet RAI Sport, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the La Liga side are looking for a replacement for Costa ahead of the Spain international’s departure in the January transfer window.

The same article states that Atletico boss Diego Simeone has set his sights in Giroud as Costa’s replacement given the France international’s impressive record in the Premier League.

According to the same story, Simeone is considering a swoop to bring Giroud to the Spanish capital when the January transfer window opens later this week.

The report goes on to add that Giroud is set to become a free agent at the end of the 2020-21 Premier League season so Chelsea FC could be tempted into selling the 34-year-old.

RAI Sport suggest that the west London side could be reluctant to allow Giroud to leave given his important role for the home side over the past few weeks.

While Atletico may not be able to sign Giroud in the January transfer window, the Italian media outlet suggest a free transfer in the summer could be on the cards.

Giroud has scored three times in nine Premier League appearances this season.

The France striker moved to Chelsea FC from Arsenal in the 2018 January transfer window following six seasons in north London.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip