Michael Owen states his prediction for Chelsea FC v FC Krasnodar

Michael Owen is backing Chelsea FC to secure a comfortable win against FC Krasnodar to finish the Champions League group stage on a positive note at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

The Blues have already guaranteed top spot in the Champions League Group E thanks to a 4-0 victory over La Liga side Sevilla in their last outing in Europe.

Chelsea FC were 3-1 winners against Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday night after goals from Olivier Giroud, Kurt Zouma and Christian Pulisic sealed a win.

Frank Lampard’s side haven’t lost a game in all competitions since a 2-0 loss to defending Premier League champions Liverpool FC at Anfield back in September.

Chelsea FC were 4-0 winners against FC Krasnodar in the reverse fixture in Russia back in October thanks to goals from Callum Hudson-Odoi, Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Pulisic.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Chelsea FC to secure a straightforward win against Krasnodar at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

“Chelsea guaranteed top spot in Group E with a fantastic 4-0 win in Sevilla last week. The Blues were purring that night and if they can maintain those types of performances, they could have a huge season,” Owen told BetVictor.

“Their final opponents of the group stages, Krasnodar, arrive here having secured European football beyond Christmas with a win against Rennes.

“So, both sides come into the game on a high and you’d expect both managers to tinker with their sides.

“That said, Chelsea have huge strength in depth, and I expect them to finish off the group stages strongly.”

Although Chelsea FC played out a goalless draw with Sevilla in their first Champions League group-stage fixture at Stamford Bridge earlier this season, the Blues were 3-0 winners against Ligue 1 side Rennes.

The Blues have won four successive Champions League games for just the fourth time in the club’s history.

Chelsea FC have won six of their seven games against Russian clubs, with their only loss a 3-2 defeat by Rubin Kazan in the Europa League quarter-final.

Lampard’s side will take on Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday night.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip